Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,030 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 38,681 shares.The stock last traded at $8.50 and had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PROC. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the third quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Procaps Group S.A during the third quarter worth $2,798,000. 2.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROC)

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

