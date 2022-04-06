Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX opened at $15.69 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Pro-Dex during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Pro-Dex in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

