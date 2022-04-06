Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of PDEX opened at $15.69 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $38.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.94 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.
Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.
