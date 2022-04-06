Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of PGZ opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 16,423 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

