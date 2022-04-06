Preto Joseph Del Sells 439 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00.

On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00.

SPT stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.64. 622,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -157.49 and a beta of 1.30. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

