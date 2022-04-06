Preto Joseph Del Sells 439 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $36,467.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $67,968.00.
- On Thursday, February 17th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total transaction of $60,174.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $58,716.00.
SPT stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.64. 622,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,059. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.31. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -157.49 and a beta of 1.30. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $145.42.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 19.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.42.
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
