Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.25

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as low as $2.03. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 21,401 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.25.

About Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Its pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

