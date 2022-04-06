Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.08

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 2.86.
About Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY)
