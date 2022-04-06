Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) Shares Up 6.2%

Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

