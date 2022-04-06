Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

PLPC stock opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $317.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.98. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $82.06.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $131.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

