Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to post $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.78. Preferred Bank reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $7.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.61 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFBC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $4,035,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.27. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $81.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

