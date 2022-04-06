PPL (NYSE:PPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Argus

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

PPL stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.52. PPL has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 20.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,114,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PPL by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

