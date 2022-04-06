Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $136,966.25 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Clifford Walker sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $136,966.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clifford Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Clifford Walker sold 819 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $68,583.06.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $50,969.82.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.28. 375,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.05 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 26.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after buying an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 574,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after acquiring an additional 59,213 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 501,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

