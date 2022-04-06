Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $416,313.13 and $22.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00004586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00047920 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.71 or 0.07403762 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,662.68 or 1.00536624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00054732 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

