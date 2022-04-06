PotCoin (POT) Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $334.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,923.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.72 or 0.07346219 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.65 or 0.00263307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00788623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00091341 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.95 or 0.00493930 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00377216 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,478,859 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

