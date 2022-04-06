Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 875,794 shares.The stock last traded at $23.89 and had previously closed at $24.56.
PTLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.
Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
