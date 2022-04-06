Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,064 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 875,794 shares.The stock last traded at $23.89 and had previously closed at $24.56.

PTLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Portillos from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Portillos from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Get Portillos alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Portillos ( NASDAQ:PTLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Portillos Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Portillos Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.