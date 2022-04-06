POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shares rose 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.94. Approximately 4,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 416,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNT shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 35.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

