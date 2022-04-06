Piper Sandler Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $71.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.63.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 169.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,106,000 after buying an additional 836,884 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

