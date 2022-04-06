Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tesla in a report issued on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.82 EPS.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $942.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,091.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $908.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $961.67. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 78.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $435,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total transaction of $1,283,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,821 shares of company stock worth $61,134,868. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

