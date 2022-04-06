Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Shares of TPX opened at $28.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tempur Sealy International has a 52-week low of $26.90 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5,851.9% in the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 9,074,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,074,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921,605 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,342,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,141 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,551,000 after purchasing an additional 199,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,989,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 404,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

