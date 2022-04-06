Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Sunday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.60.

IBKR stock opened at $66.13 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $56.95 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,359,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,600 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,768,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,436,000 after buying an additional 1,559,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,173,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after buying an additional 632,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 916.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 688,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,706,000 after buying an additional 621,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total transaction of $1,216,166.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $1,544,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 664,473 shares of company stock worth $45,928,772. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

