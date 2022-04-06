Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.65% from the company’s previous close.

DOCN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.69.

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $56.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 30.39, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -258.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. DigitalOcean has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William G. Sorenson sold 30,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $1,827,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $797,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $64,571,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $561,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,043,000 after acquiring an additional 739,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth about $594,802,000. 46.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

