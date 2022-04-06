Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.29

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAYGet Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.29 and traded as low as $14.75. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 319,745 shares.

PNGAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.73.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

