PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

PNI opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.