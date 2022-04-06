PIMCO Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMF)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PMF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE PMF opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.86. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,609 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

