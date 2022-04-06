PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 2nd

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th.

NYSE:PMX opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.