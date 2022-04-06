PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 6,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 456,537 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $5.96.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHK. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,406,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $3,052,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,577,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in PIMCO High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

