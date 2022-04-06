PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 6,362 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 456,537 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $5.96.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.08.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PHK)
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
