PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of PGP stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.52.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $755,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

