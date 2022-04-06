PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:PZC opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $10.36.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PZC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 100.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 27,280 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.