Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €171.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €171.00 ($187.91) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of PFV stock opened at €176.00 ($193.41) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €174.24 and a 200-day moving average of €191.37. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a 12 month high of €226.00 ($248.35). The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

