Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) Given a €171.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €171.00 ($187.91) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.72% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of PFV stock opened at €176.00 ($193.41) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €174.24 and a 200-day moving average of €191.37. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 12 month low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a 12 month high of €226.00 ($248.35). The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology
