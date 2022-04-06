Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) PT Lowered to GBX 430 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 555 ($7.28) to GBX 430 ($5.64) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.00.

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PAHGF stock opened at $4.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99. Pets at Home Group has a 52 week low of $4.63 and a 52 week high of $7.01.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.