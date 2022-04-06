Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.32 ($0.06). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 55,926,919 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £117.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.95.
About Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)
