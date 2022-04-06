Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.32 ($0.06). Petropavlovsk shares last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 55,926,919 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £117.57 million and a P/E ratio of 7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.95.

About Petropavlovsk (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company principally holds interests in the Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir mining assets, as well as holds various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

