Petro Matad (OTCMKTS:PRTDF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Petro Matad Limited (OTCMKTS:PRTDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.06. Petro Matad shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 11,000 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Petro Matad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRTDF)
