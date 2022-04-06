Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,180,548 shares.The stock last traded at $36.10 and had previously closed at $36.27.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -297.14%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $145,230.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

