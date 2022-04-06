Permission Coin Hits Market Cap of $21.65 Million (ASK)

Permission Coin (ASK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Permission Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $21.65 million and $495,268.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046114 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,222.47 or 0.07348514 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,842.37 or 0.99978040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051236 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,994,882,651 coins. The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO . Permission Coin’s official website is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Permission Coin

