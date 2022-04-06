Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $22.88

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.88, but opened at $24.26. Perion Network shares last traded at $25.86, with a volume of 48,088 shares traded.

PERI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.14.

Get Perion Network alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $157.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.39 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.