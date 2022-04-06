Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CL King started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $49.94 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,983 shares of company stock worth $778,110 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621,226 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 605.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 459.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,537 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,322 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after buying an additional 1,018,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,362,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

