Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,516 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $14.15 on Wednesday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $209.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

