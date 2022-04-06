Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 687 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total transaction of $5,681,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total value of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,876 shares of company stock valued at $36,991,568 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.94.

PANW stock opened at $621.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $550.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.94. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $635.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.04 and a beta of 1.27.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

