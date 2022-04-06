Peregrine Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 13.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCMD stock opened at $19.58 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.37 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $390.15 million, a PE ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.66.

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCMD shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Tactile Systems Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

