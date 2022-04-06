Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) versus Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Financial Contrast

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) and Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Valens Semiconductor has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peraso has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Peraso’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valens Semiconductor N/A -19.64% -8.72% Peraso -31.40% -39.80% -35.51%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.8% of Valens Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Peraso shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Valens Semiconductor and Peraso, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valens Semiconductor 0 0 6 0 3.00 Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus price target of $11.80, indicating a potential upside of 131.83%. Given Valens Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Valens Semiconductor is more favorable than Peraso.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valens Semiconductor and Peraso’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valens Semiconductor $70.68 million 7.07 -$26.53 million N/A N/A Peraso $5.68 million 3.34 -$10.91 million ($0.38) -5.74

Peraso has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Valens Semiconductor.

Summary

Valens Semiconductor beats Peraso on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Peraso Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. primarily engages in the development and manufacture of 5G mmWave silicon devices. It offers a range of products in the field of 5G mmWave semiconductors, including mmWave RF circuits, mmWave signal processing algorithms, beam forming and beam steering algorithms, real time calibration and system monitoring, and wireless antenna technology products. The company provides its products for fixed wireless broadband, enhanced mobile broadband, private networks, wireless AR/VR, backhaul, and consumer electronics markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.