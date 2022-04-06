Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $337,980.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total transaction of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Penumbra alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.23, for a total transaction of $337,845.00.

Shares of PEN traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.48. The company had a trading volume of 332,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,021. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,483.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.19 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,309,000 after acquiring an additional 136,248 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after acquiring an additional 419,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 925,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,977,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 470,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,265,000 after acquiring an additional 34,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 428,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,110,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.11.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.