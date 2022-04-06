PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of PFSI stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. 8,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,282. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $50.53 and a 52 week high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

In other news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 20,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $1,096,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 57,236 shares worth $3,423,176. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 11.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

