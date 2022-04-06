PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.3%.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,775. The company has a market cap of $535.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.86. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $26.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 296,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,145 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 23,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

