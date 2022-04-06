Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Penn National Gaming posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PENN traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,116. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.38. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $109.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Penn National Gaming (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penn National Gaming (PENN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.