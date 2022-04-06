PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.22). PDS Biotechnology posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of PDS Biotechnology stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 296,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.43. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

