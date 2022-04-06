PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Trading 3.1% Higher

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.34 and last traded at $26.26. 25,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,951,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $753,140.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 242.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

