Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Cowen upped their target price on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.39. 441,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,164. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.16. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

