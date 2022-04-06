Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of Paychex worth $26,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1,800.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,031,000 after purchasing an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Paychex by 41.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $61,915,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Paychex by 81.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,851,000 after purchasing an additional 511,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.27.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.73. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.74 and a twelve month high of $141.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.40%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

