Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.
In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 543,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,366. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of PASG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.67.
Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
