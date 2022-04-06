Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

In related news, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 543,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,366. 25.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Passage Bio by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Passage Bio by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Passage Bio by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Passage Bio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Passage Bio by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.35. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

About Passage Bio (Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.