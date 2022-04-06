Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey Sells 6,000 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.
TSE PKI opened at C$37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.69.
Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Parkland Company Profile (Get Rating)
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
