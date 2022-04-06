Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey Sells 6,000 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 6,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.93, for a total transaction of C$215,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 666,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$23,930,720.25.

TSE PKI opened at C$37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81. Parkland Co. has a one year low of C$31.18 and a one year high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$34.69.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.18.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

