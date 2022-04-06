Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.77. 355,834 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 322,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panasonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Panasonic in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Panasonic ( OTCMKTS:PCRFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.63 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Panasonic Holdings Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

